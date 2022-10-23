Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $182.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

