Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.66. 18,457,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,631,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

