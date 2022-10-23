Lumi Credits Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $2,084.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

