Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,964,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 538,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 496,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 6,919,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%.

