Magic Internet Money (MIM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.92 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005178 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $7.97 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.47 or 0.27949003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010916 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.