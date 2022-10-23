Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $449,536.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $31.85 or 0.00163629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

