Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

