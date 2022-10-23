MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 33.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

