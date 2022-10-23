Matson Money. Inc. Has $204.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,289 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.98% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $204,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 95,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

