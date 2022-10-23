Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 8th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $463,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,564,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 198,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

