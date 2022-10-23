Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

