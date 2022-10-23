Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $46,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

