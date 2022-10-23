Metadium Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (META) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $50.33 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Metadium Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
