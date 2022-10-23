Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $512,102.00

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $512,102.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.35 or 0.01424140 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005753 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00020732 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.01629981 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

