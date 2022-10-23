MetaMUI 1-Day Volume Tops $297,713.00 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $92.67 million and approximately $297,713.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.22 or 0.27976141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.