Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $83.56 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Midas has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for $32.05 or 0.00167022 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $83.56 million and $407,964.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.22 or 0.27935058 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.58120847 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $358,862.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

