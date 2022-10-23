Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,175.00

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and $91,175.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.48 or 0.27836587 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

