Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

