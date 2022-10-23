Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Kroger worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.