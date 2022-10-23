Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,400 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.