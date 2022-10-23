Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 74,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

