Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,514,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $225.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 726.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

