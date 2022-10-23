Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,706,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of McKesson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $370.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.36 and a 200 day moving average of $336.35.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

