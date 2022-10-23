Monero One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.35 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $54.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.68 or 0.00737743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00273667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00562110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00242720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00269435 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,191,143 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

