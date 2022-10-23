Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.82 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $10.65 or 0.00054447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,519,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,585,616 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

