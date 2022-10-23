Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,873 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 77,881 shares of company stock worth $3,023,341 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

