Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 102.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $533.73 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

