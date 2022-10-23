Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

