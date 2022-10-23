Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.64 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $113.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

