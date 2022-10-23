Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Ciena by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

