Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.