Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

