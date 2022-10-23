Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FALN opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.