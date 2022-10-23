Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

NYSE GD opened at $242.60 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

