Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Qualys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 11.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $133.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

