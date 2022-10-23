MovieBloc Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.91 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $45.91 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,812,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

