Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ opened at $1.12 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.12% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

