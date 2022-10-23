Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

