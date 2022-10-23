Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.11.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.