National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.02 billion.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 6.7 %

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$287.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$277.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$321.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$259.80 and a 12-month high of C$425.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

