National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

