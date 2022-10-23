Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $2,342.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00135823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00261346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,679,749 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.