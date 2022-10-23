NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.93 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $144.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00015172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00083201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007628 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,819,072 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,435,333 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.92398456 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $113,688,586.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

