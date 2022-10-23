Neo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92.49 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Neo has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00044030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $609.25 million and approximately $92.49 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002864 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,589.52 or 0.28497475 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011130 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
