NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Head to Head Comparison

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million 7.09 $4.65 million ($0.60) -27.12 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.19 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.81

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NeoGames has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.2% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -27.13% 1.68% 0.62% Super League Gaming -172.21% -35.65% -33.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.66%. Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 777.83%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than NeoGames.

Summary

NeoGames beats Super League Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

