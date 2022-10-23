Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

