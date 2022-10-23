Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

