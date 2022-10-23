Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.