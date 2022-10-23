Norwood Financial Corp Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 744,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 150,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 136,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. 23,168,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.