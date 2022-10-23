Norwood Financial Corp Has $539,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 62.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Oracle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 55,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Oracle Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,311. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

